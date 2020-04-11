2 winning Take 5 Lottery tickets sold in Buffalo

The winning tickets are worth just over $15,000 before taxes.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Two top-prize winning Take 5 Lottery tickets were sold in Buffalo for Tuesday night's drawing, according to the New York Lottery.

The winning tickets were sold at a Delta Sonic, located on Delaware Avenue, and The Corner Store on Connecticut Street. Each of the winning tickets are worth $15,497 before taxes.

Two other winning tickets were sold in the Bronx and Manhattan, which are worth the same amount.