2 winning Take 5 Lottery tickets sold in Buffalo

The winning tickets are worth just over $15,000 before taxes.
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Two top-prize winning Take 5 Lottery tickets were sold in Buffalo for Tuesday night's drawing, according to the New York Lottery. 

The winning tickets were sold at a Delta Sonic, located on Delaware Avenue, and The Corner Store on Connecticut Street. Each of the winning tickets are worth $15,497 before taxes. 

Two other winning tickets were sold in the Bronx and Manhattan, which are worth the same amount. 

The winning numbers from Tuesday's drawing were 1, 6, 10, 14, 19. The winners have a year from the drawing to claim their prize. 

