2 TAKE 5 winning tickets sold in Buffalo

DEPEW, N.Y. — The New York Lottery announced the winners of Tuesday's TAKE 5 EVENING drawing. Two of these tickets were sold in Western New York.
One of the winning ticket was sold for the Jan. 10 TAKE 5 drawing and was worth $10,130.50 and was purchased at 7-Eleven at 2970 Union Road in Buffalo. Another was sold at City Max Market at 389 Grider Street in Buffalo.
Two other winning tickets were sold for this drawing as well. One was sold in Brooklyn and the other in Rego Park.
The five winning numbers for the TAKE 5 game are drawn from a field of one to 39. The drawing is televised twice daily at 2:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. A Lottery draw game prize of any amount may be claimed up to one year from the date of the drawing.