2 TAKE 5 winning tickets sold in Buffalo

DEPEW, N.Y. — The New York Lottery announced the winners of Tuesday's TAKE 5 EVENING drawing. Two of these tickets were sold in Western New York.

One of the winning ticket was sold for the Jan. 10 TAKE 5 drawing and was worth $10,130.50 and was purchased at 7-Eleven at 2970 Union Road in Buffalo. Another was sold at City Max Market at 389 Grider Street in Buffalo.

Two other winning tickets were sold for this drawing as well. One was sold in Brooklyn and the other in Rego Park.