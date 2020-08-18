Lots to 'GLOW' with this tourism promotion

"The Fresh Air Adventures — New York's Falls to Finger Lakes," is an update reboot of the "Country Byways of Greater Niagara and the Finger Lakes" marketing program.

NEW YORK — Four neighboring counties — Genesee, Livingston, Orleans and Wyoming — have created a regional marketing campaign aimed at attracting tourists looking for a late summer or fall getaway.

"The Fresh Air Adventures — New York's Falls to Finger Lakes," is an update reboot of the "Country Byways of Greater Niagara and the Finger Lakes" marketing program the four counties jointly ran for the past 25 years. The campiang will highlight attractions in rural communities.