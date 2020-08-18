x
Lots to 'GLOW' with this tourism promotion

"The Fresh Air Adventures — New York's Falls to Finger Lakes," is an update reboot of the "Country Byways of Greater Niagara and the Finger Lakes" marketing program.
New York State installed more than 500 'I Love NY' tourism signs on highways despite warnings from the FHWA that they violate federal law and regulations.

NEW YORK — Four neighboring counties — Genesee, Livingston, Orleans and Wyoming — have created a regional marketing campaign aimed at attracting tourists looking for a late summer or fall getaway.

"The Fresh Air Adventures — New York's Falls to Finger Lakes," is an update reboot of the "Country Byways of Greater Niagara and the Finger Lakes" marketing program the four counties jointly ran for the past 25 years. The campiang will highlight attractions in rural communities.

Designed by Rochester's Corporate Communications, the "Fresh Air" campaign is being showcased on a number of social media outlets as well as its own website, www.FreshAirAdventuresNY.com.

Read the full article on Buffalo Business First here.

