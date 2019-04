LOCKPORT, N.Y. — UPDATE: Child has been found safe.

Lockport police are searching for 11 year old Seth Bradberry. He was last seen Friday morning in the South Street area.

Bradberry is approximately 4’11”, weighs 90 pounds and was wearing a yellow hoodie, dark pants with red sneakers.

Anyone with information is asked to call Lockport police at 716-433-7700.