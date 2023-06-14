Zoomagination opening next week

The Buffalo Zoo posted its first look at the light display.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The displays have been set. The lights have been checked. Zoomagination is getting ready to return next weekend.

The Buffalo Zoo posted a first look at the new installment of Zoomagination on Facebook.

The event opens June 21, but tickets are on sale now.

Zoomagination was one of the most popular events last summer with thousands visiting the zoo.

The Buffalo Zoo says there will be a new lineup of lanterns and guests will get to immerse themselves in florals, creatures from under the sea and landmarks from around the world.

Also new this year, there will be cultural performances at the Zoo's newly built performance stage.

Zoomagination will be held every Wednesday through Sunday from 6:30 p.m.-10:30 p.m. beginning June 21 through August 20. There will be three cultural performances at 7 p.m., 8 p.m. and 9 p.m. each night.

For more information about Zoomagination, check out their website at: visit BuffaloZoo.org.