Zoomagination extended through Labor Day

The Buffalo Zoo announced Monday that they are extending Zoomagination through Labor Day.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — If you haven't had a chance to see Zoomagination at the Buffalo Zoo, don't worry. You will have plenty of time to check it out before summer ends.

Zoomagination was one of the most popular events last summer, with thousands visiting the zoo.

This year, the new lineup of lanterns will allow guests to immerse themselves in florals, creatures from under the sea and landmarks from around the world.

Also new this year, there will be cultural performances at the Zoo's newly built performance stage.

Zoomagination will be held every Wednesday through Sunday from 6:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. beginning June 21 through September 4. There will be cultural performances at 7 p.m., 8 p.m. and 9 p.m. each night.

For more information about Zoomagination, check out their website at: visit BuffaloZoo.org.