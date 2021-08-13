ZIP code breakdown: Where people are moving out of Western New York … and into

The 14051 ZIP code had 73 net change-of-address requests to move into the area over the last eight months.

EAST AMHERST, N.Y. — People are moving to East Amherst and Swormville.

The 14051 ZIP code had 73 net change-of-address requests to move into the area over the last eight months — the highest gain in Erie and Niagara counties during that timeframe, according to the United States Postal Service.

The population in the Buffalo area has grown over the last decade. For Erie County, the population increased by 35,196 people in the last decade, a 3.8% increase from the 2010 census to the 2020 census. Meanwhile, Niagara County saw a small population decrease, according to U.S. Census Bureau data.