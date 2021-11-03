Zio's Deli to bring New York-style heroes to Elmwood strip

x
Zio’s Deli & Heroes is slated to open Nov. 11 at 1055 Elmwood Ave., the longtime former home of the Poster Art retail shop.
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A new Buffalo restaurant is bringing New York-style deli sandwiches to the Elmwood strip.

Zio’s Deli & Heroes is slated to open Nov. 11 at 1055 Elmwood Ave., the longtime former home of the Poster Art retail shop.

It’s a venture by husband-wife team Annie Doyle and Ben Tronolone, and Ben's brother, Mike Tronolone. Ben Tronolone, who has worked in restaurants for years, said he's dreamed of opening a deli featuring New York-style heroes, a name for the big sandwiches more commonly known here as subs.

Read the full story from our partners at Buffalo Business First.

