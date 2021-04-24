Zillow report: average Buffalo home worth 13% more than it was in 2020

One reason Buffalo's housing market is hot is that more people are working from home, and they're looking to more affordable housing markets.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Zillow report released Friday found that the average home in Buffalo is worth 13 percent more than it was a year ago.

And there's good news for buyers dealing with a shortage of homes on the market: The number of available homes was up 2.5 percent from February to March, compared to a 12.5 percent drop the month before.

"What's unique about this year is that it's starting out from a very low point," according to Chris Glynn, principal economist at Zillow. "There's very few homes for sale to begin with, and so a small change in inventory can make a substantial difference."

Zillow says one reason Buffalo's housing market is hot is that more people are working from home, and they're looking to more affordable housing markets such as Buffalo's to do their jobs virtually.