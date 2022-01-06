Zaire & Zeneta's wish list brings in 4,000 books, they will be distributed across WNY

The wish list may have brought in that many books but the project is still running & there's no plan to stop anytime soon. You can drop off books at 2 stores in WNY.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A few weeks ago, Zaire Goodman, one of the survivors of the Tops mass shooting, and his mother Zeneta Everhart created an Amazon wish list of books.

All of them are meant to educate kids on racism, diversity, and inclusion.

People from all over the country bought more than 4,000 books, which will now go to community centers across Western New York.

If anyone would like them for their kids or class, you can email Everhart at zenetasbooklist@gmail.com. Just give her your contact information and what the kids' ages are.

The book drive isn't stopping anytime soon either.

"There will be no turn-off date," Everhart said. "If people want to donate books five years from now, we will accept those books... You keep projects like this going. You don't let them die."

You can then drop off the books at Zawadi Books on Jefferson Avenue on Wednesdays, Fridays, and Saturdays from 10-4 p.m.

You can also drop them off at Alice, Ever After Books on Parkside Avenue from 10-5 p.m. on Tuesday-Sunday.