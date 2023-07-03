Zach Benson, Gavin McCarthy garner attention at Sabres development camp

Two of the Sabres’ top draft picks spoke to the media after Day 2 of camp on Monday.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Sabres development camp continued for Day 2 on Monday, as some of the Sabres' youngest prospects took the ice at LECOM Harborcenter.

The eight players drafted in Nashville last week wore the blue and gold for the first time alongside 27 other prospects. Those in attendance for the four-day camp have the opportunity to get reps with their potential teammates and coaching staff of the future.

While the stage may not be as big as training camp in September, all eyes were still on Buffalo’s top pick in last week’s draft Zach Benson, who despite the low stakes, said he’s still trying to prove himself to his new organization.

“For me personally, I want to get better every day,” Benson said Monday. “It depends on the drill. If it's a technique shooting drill, obviously you got to slow down a bit, but for two-on-two battles or one-on-ones, you're obviously going full out. You're trying to make yourself a better hockey player, but you also want to make your teammates better hockey players.”

Benson, who fell to the Sabres at No. 13 despite being a projected top-10 pick, is widely considered to be a steal for the franchise.

Another draft pick kept under watchful eye the past two days has been on GM Kevyn Adams’ radar for decades — Gavin McCarthy, who grew up in Clarence and was neighbors with Adams.

McCarthy heard his name called 86th overall in the third round and hasn’t just dreamed of playing in the NHL like many of his fellow prospects, but of doing so in a Sabres uniform.

“My parents have came to both skates so far,” McCarthy said. “And I had a couple of buddies here too, so I took a picture with them. I think it's pretty cool wearing this jersey. We all grew up watching the Sabres so just for me to wear this jersey and for them to come and watch me is definitely an amazing feeling.”

As soon as camp ends, McCarthy will transition to becoming a college student. He is planning to leave for Boston University on Friday where he will play for the five-time national champions next season.