YWCA of NYS releases statement on Attorney General’s investigation into Governor Cuomo

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The YWCAs of New York State released a statement Wednesday following the State Attorney General's report surrounding sexual harassment allegations against Gov. Cuomo.

The YWCA said this:

"As the largest network of domestic and sexual violence service providers in the state of New York, YWCAs of New York State are intensely invested and committed to ensuring that survivors of domestic and sexual violence can regain stability, confidence, and find security as they rebuild (or take back) their lives.

The findings released Tuesday regarding the investigation of sexual harassment allegations against Governor Andrew Cuomo are deeply disturbing. Further, in acknowledging the investigation results, Governor Cuomo displayed behaviors that perpetuate challenges faced by so many women in the workplace. Leaders must act with integrity, respect, and dignity for all.

As we collectively strive to empower women, YWCAs of New York State believe that any and all forms of sexual harassment in the workplace are unacceptable. We expect accountability and justice.

To the brave survivors who came forward in this case, our hearts are with all of you. We stand with you, and we believe you. The unification of women and girls everywhere to boldly speak out and share their stories with the world will not be deterred.