Youth in Ag Bonanza goes on, even without Erie County Fair

Youngsters who have been raising animals throughout the year are getting their chance to show and compete, just on a smaller stage.

HAMBURG, N.Y. — Even with the Erie County Fair being canceled this year, there were some familiar faces have been making the most of the situation.

Youngsters who have been raising animals throughout the year are getting their chance to show and compete, just on a smaller stage. No crowds, like usual, just llamas, sheep and goats this weekend.

The show called Youth in Ag Bonanza is open to kids from all eight Western New York counties.

Next weekend it will be the horse and dog shows.

For a link to the Youth in Ag Bonanza website with live-streams, click here.

The livestock auction that was supposed to happen at the fair was online as well, so Western New Yorkers can still fill their freezers with quality local meat and poultry while supporting these young farmers at the same time.

"Buying local is probably one of the most important things that we can do at this time," said Tammi Kron, 4-H Livestock Educator at Cornell Cooperative Extension. "We have some really great animals that are going to be up for auction."