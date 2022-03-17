You're invited to a penguin party!

This weekend's party with a purpose at the Aquarium of Niagara aims to promote awareness and action for vulnerable species.

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — There's a penguin party this weekend at the Aquarium of Niagara and you're invited!

Highlights include arts and crafts, sea lion shows and hands-on experiments and activities. This year, penguin encounters return after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic.

However, behind all the fun is a serious message. The party with a purpose aims to promote awareness and action for the vulnerable Humboldt penguin species. The Aquarium's 14 Humboldt penguins serve as ambassadors for their counterparts out in the wild considered vulnerable to extinction.