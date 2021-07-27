Your can and bottle deposits can benefit the Eric Wood Fund

Clean Loop Recycling Center is partnering with the former Buffalo Bill starting Tuesday, with a "Summer Celebration" event set for August 7.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Your returnable cans and bottles can now go to help children being treated at Oishei Children's Hospital for chronic or life-threatening illnesses.

Starting Tuesday, you can bring your beverage containers to the Clean Loop Recycling Center and donate your deposit directly to the Eric Wood Fund.

Money collected will support the hospital's Foundation through its Family Resource Center.

The partnership will be marked with a Summer Celebration at the center on Botsford Place in Buffalo on August 7 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The former Bills center will be on hand for the event, which will also include local vendors, the Lloyd Taco Truck, games and complimentary beer tasting from Thin Man.