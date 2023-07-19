Young woman fatally struck by vehicle on Elmwood Avenue remembered as 'an amazing human'

Sydney Lohr, a graduate of Nichols and a rising Junior at St. Lawrence University in Canton, New York, is being remembered by her classmates and co-workers.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Funeral plans for 21-year-old Sydney Lohr, who was fatally struck by a vehicle on Elmwood Avenue on Saturday night, have been released.

Lohr was identified Tuesday as the young woman who was hit while crossing the road near Forest Avenue on a rainy night around 11 p.m. She later died at ECMC, according to Buffalo Police.

Amigone Funeral Home shared in her obituary that Lohr will be laid to rest on Wednesday, July 26 at 10 a.m. at Blessed Sacrament Church on Delaware Avenue in Buffalo. Her family will receive friends on Tuesday, July 25, from 4 to 8 p.m. at Amigone Funeral Home near West Ferry.

Cole's Buffalo, a bar and restaurant just feet from where she was hit Saturday, shared a heartfelt message on its Facebook page calling Sydney a friend to all. They also asked for patience as they grieve along with her family.

It is with profound sadness and a heavy heart that we inform you of the tragic passing of one of our own, Sydney Lohr,... Posted by Coles on Tuesday, July 18, 2023

Lohr was dual majoring in psychology and government, according to St. Lawrence University, and served on the executive board of the Chi-Omega sorority. Her sisters said in an Instagram post Tuesday they are heartbroken by her death.

The comments on both Cole's and the sorority's posts were filled with people sending prayers to her family.

Saint Lawrence University shared on its website that they plan to celebrate Sydney's life when students return to campus in the fall. Her classmates have also been able to post remembrance messages.

An anonymous student called Sydney "the most ALIVE person they've met."

Another, Elena L., wrote how she was lucky enough to spend a lot of time with Lohr during their freshman year and quickly ignited a friendship with her.

"She was an amazing human—as good as they come. I am so thankful to have known her. She is already missed so much. – Elena L. '24 "