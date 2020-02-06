x
Young Visionaries founder plans second protest in Buffalo

Mercedes Overstreet is planning another protest Tuesday afternoon in Buffalo.
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Western New York woman who runs an organization that helps at-risk young men, women, and teens is organizing a second protest in as many days against police brutality. The protest is scheduled for 4 p.m. Tuesday in Niagara Square in front of Buffalo City Hall.

Mercedes Overstreet founded Young Visionaries. She also organized a protest that happened Monday afternoon that became a march to two Buffalo Police District Headquarters — C-District and E-District.

