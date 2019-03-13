TONAWANDA, N.Y. — Monday night, the third tractor trailer in three weeks crashed into the Young Steet Bridge in the City of Tonawanda.

Almost identical scenarios played out on February 28 and February 18.

People who live in the neighborhood say the timing of these accidents is strange, but the problem has been going on for decades.

"We've had three trucks hit in three weeks and well over 50 in the last several years. It is ongoing and it's dangerous," longtime resident Kristen Jopp said.

Jopp stands with several neighbors who say they've had enough.

"The best solution to this problem is to keep the trucks off of the street. They need to be stopped at both ends of the road so that they don't come down here and we won't have this situation," said Cindi Barraclough, a Tonawanda resident.

Drivers are greeted with warning sings on both sides of the bridge, but residents told 2 On Your Side those signs alone are not effective.

Homeowners aren't the only people expressing their concerns.

The owner of Rads Automotive explained, "If I have a customer that has to pick up a car or has an appointment, they have to park down there, walk to me and I have to go down and get their vehicle and bring it back."

CSX provided a statement reading, "The CSX Engineering Department works closely with local road authorities across our network where our structures may be impacted from traffic. It’s important to note that low clearance warning signs for roadway drivers are the responsibility of the local road authority, and we urge drivers to heed those warnings. CSX is committed to working with the City of Tonawanda to help ensure the safety of our employees and the public.”

Residents plan to voice their concerns at a traffic and safety board meeting on March 25.

