Young Development ready to show off $75 million Midtown Apartments in Cheektowaga

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — Young Development is ready to start showing off its largest project yet.
The company has completed model apartment units in the first of a planned 12 residential buildings at Midtown Apartments, 6836 Transit Road in Cheektowaga.
The first building, with 36 units, is scheduled for completion in November, with a second 10-unit building to follow in December.
When complete, the 25-acre, $75 million project will house 360 apartment units.
