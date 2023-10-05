Young Development ready to show off $75 million Midtown Apartments in Cheektowaga

The "resort-style" luxury apartment development features multiple different amenities.

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — Young Development is ready to start showing off its largest project yet.

The company has completed model apartment units in the first of a planned 12 residential buildings at Midtown Apartments, 6836 Transit Road in Cheektowaga.

The first building, with 36 units, is scheduled for completion in November, with a second 10-unit building to follow in December.

When complete, the 25-acre, $75 million project will house 360 apartment units.