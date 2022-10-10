x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Young adult, retiree populations on the rise in WNY

The number of residents aged 65 to 79 increased from 12% of the population in 2011-15 to 13% in 2016-20. That’s a jump of 27,784 people.
Credit: Anna Efetova - stock.adobe.com

BUFFALO, N.Y. — There are two segments of the population that are increasing in Western New York: young adults, ages 25 to 34, and retirement-age folks, 65 to 79.

That’s according to U.S. Census Bureau five-year American Community Survey estimates, which show adults 25 to 34 made up 13% of the local population in 2011-15 and 14% in 2016-20.

That may not seem like a significant jump, but keep in mind that the eight-county area’s total population decreased by 20,659 people during that time period. That means the 1 percentage point increase accounts for 12,805 more young adults.  You can read the full story on Buffalo Business First's website

Related Articles

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

Buffalo Film Festival continues

Before You Leave, Check This Out