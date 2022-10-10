Young adult, retiree populations on the rise in WNY

BUFFALO, N.Y. — There are two segments of the population that are increasing in Western New York: young adults, ages 25 to 34, and retirement-age folks, 65 to 79.
That’s according to U.S. Census Bureau five-year American Community Survey estimates, which show adults 25 to 34 made up 13% of the local population in 2011-15 and 14% in 2016-20.
That may not seem like a significant jump, but keep in mind that the eight-county area’s total population decreased by 20,659 people during that time period. That means the 1 percentage point increase accounts for 12,805 more young adults. You can read the full story on Buffalo Business First's website.