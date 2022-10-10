Young adult, retiree populations on the rise in WNY

The number of residents aged 65 to 79 increased from 12% of the population in 2011-15 to 13% in 2016-20. That’s a jump of 27,784 people.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — There are two segments of the population that are increasing in Western New York: young adults, ages 25 to 34, and retirement-age folks, 65 to 79.

That’s according to U.S. Census Bureau five-year American Community Survey estimates, which show adults 25 to 34 made up 13% of the local population in 2011-15 and 14% in 2016-20.