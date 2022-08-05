Yoga studio franchise YogaSix coming to Western New York

Owner Jennifer Hatcher opened YogaSix Williamsville in May at 4311 Transit Road, Williamsville.

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. — A YogaSix franchise recently opened in the Buffalo area and more are on the way.

Owner Jennifer Hatcher opened YogaSix Williamsville in May at 4311 Transit Road, Williamsville. She expects to open one more at Quaker Crossing in Orchard Park later this year and one most likely in the Northtowns next year.

Hatcher has been a tax accountant for more than 30 years and has enjoyed doing yoga as a hobby. When some local studios closed during the pandemic, she had a hard time finding a convenient class, time and location. That’s when she looked into opening her own yoga studio.