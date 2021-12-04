Yoga classes to be held in Beyond Van Gogh

Uplift Yoga & Strength will offer yoga classes for all levels from 8:30-9:30 a.m. Sept. 9 through Sept. 30.

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. — Take experiencing Van Gogh to a new level by doing yoga inside one of his paintings.

Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience, which projects Van Gogh's paintings on the floors and walls, is partnering with Uplift Yoga & Strength to provide yoga classes inside the exhibit.

The yoga classes will take place 8:30-9:30 a.m. Sept. 9 through Sept. 30. The classes will be geared towards all levels and will be limited to 50 participants. Guests are required to bring their own mat, towel, and water. Face masks must be worn while inside the exhibit.

Tickets are $56.99 per person and are on sale now at Van Gogh Buffalo website.

“When asked to be a part of Beyond Van Gogh, I was thrilled because it’s the perfect space for yoga,” said April Krantz, owner of Uplift Yoga & Strength. “Just like with yoga, studies have shown that art can positively impact your health, lowering anxiety and depression and boosting mood and cognitive function, making this the perfect pairing!”