YMCA Turkey Trot to go virtual this year

The YMCA Buffalo Niagara announced Friday morning that the 125th annual Turkey Trot will happen virtually this year, due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Online registration will open at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, September 8, 2020. Trotters will have the option to run, jog, or walk an 8k (4.97 miles) anytime between Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, November 26 through Sunday, November 29.