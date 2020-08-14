YMCA Turkey Trot to go virtual this year

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Yes, there will be a Turkey Trot this year, but it will be different.
The YMCA Buffalo Niagara announced Friday morning that the 125th annual Turkey Trot will happen virtually this year, due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Online registration will open at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, September 8, 2020. Trotters will have the option to run, jog, or walk an 8k (4.97 miles) anytime between Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, November 26 through Sunday, November 29.
The YMCA Turkey Trot is a Thanksgiving Day tradition here in Western New York and the oldest consecutively run footrace in North America. Proceeds raised from the event benefit children and families who would otherwise be unable to afford vital YMCA programs and services.