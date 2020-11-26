YMCA Virtual Turkey Trot gets underway, runs through the weekend

The event is normally just one day long, but because of the COVID-19 pandemic, it has gone virtual and stretched out over the weekend

BUFFALO, N.Y. — For the 125th year, runners will take to the streets in Buffalo to celebrate Thanksgiving and raise money for the YMCA.

This year has been full of postponements and cancelations, but not even a global pandemic could stop the oldest consecutively-run footrace on Earth from happening.

The 125th YMCA Turkey Trot was forced to make some adjustments, going virtual for the most part, but still allowing 125 runners to participate in person with social distancing protocols in place, like staggard start times for trotters. Instead of having more than 14,000 participants run an 8k Thanksgiving morning, organizers went online to let people participate in a safer way, while still keeping the distinction of being the oldest footrace in the world. Organizers said this also allowed runners around the globe to participate in the iconic WNY race.

This year runners will have the option to run, jog or walk an 8K (4.97 miles) between Thanksgiving and Sunday, November 29. Proceeds raised from the event benefit children and families who would otherwise be unable to afford vital YMCA programs and services. Organizers are also asking people to donate a non-perishable food item to any local YMCA during the month of November. The donations dropped off will then be given to FeedMore WNY.