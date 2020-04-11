YMCA Buffalo Niagara collecting food for FeedMore WNY

To help feed those in need, Western New Yorkers are being asked to bring non-perishable food items to any local YMCA during the month of November.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — YMCA Buffalo Niagara is teaming up with FeedMore WNY for the tenth year in a row to help fight hunger during the holiday season.

Those taking part in the YMCA Virtual Turkey Trot can also drop off non-perishable food items at the Turkey Trot's curbside packet-pickup on November 24 and November 25. This can be done at four different Western New York locations: the Independent Health YMCA, the Southtowns YMCA, the Lockport YMCA, and the YMCA Buffalo Niagara Association Office.

“We are grateful to YMCA Buffalo Niagara, WGRZ-TV Channel 2 and the Western New York community for helping FeedMore WNY nourish our hungry neighbors through this critical food drive,” Tara A. Ellis, president and CEO of FeedMore WNY, said. “Unfortunately, one in six individuals in FeedMore WNY’s service area struggles with hunger. Thanks to the support of our generous community partners, we are able to continue our mission of offering dignity, hope and a brighter future to our Western New York neighbors in need.”

YMCA Buffalo Niagara reports last year the YMCA and FeedMore WNY were able to provide 2,600 meals for local families.

