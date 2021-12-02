Yellow Dot program provides life-saving medical attention

The yellow dot on the rear driver's side window helps first responders know whether someone is in immediate need of medical attention.

NEW YORK — The Niagara County Sheriff's Office is reminding people of the free program called "Yellow Dot."

The program is designed to help first responders provide life-saving medical attention during the first "golden hour" after a crash or any other emergency.

Here is how it works. When you get a Yellow Dot kit, it contains a medical information card and a Yellow Dot decal. Participants fill out the card, attach a recent photo to it, and place it in the glove compartment of their vehicle. You stick the Yellow Dot decal on the rear driver's side window.

When first responders arrive at the scene of the emergency, they will see the Yellow Dot and look for the medical information card in the glove compartment.

You can also use the Yellow Dot at home by placing the decal on or beside your front door and place the completed medical information card in a clear plastic freezer bag in the freezer.

For a Yellow Dot Kit in Niagara County, contact the Community Services Division at (716) 438-3310, email Daniel.Zimmerman@niagaracounty.com or check with your local Town Hall for availability.