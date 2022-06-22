A year-long initiative launched to impact the lives of 50 Black boys in Buffalo

According to the news release, the training will be an intense boot camp style leadership, soft skill, and resilience training.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — An initiative has kicked off to help young Black boys in Buffalo.

Independent Health Foundation and Fostering Greatness launched the year-long initiative for 50 boys that will offer them a 3-day resilience and leadership training at Beaver Hollow.

According to the news release, the training will be an intense boot camp style leadership, soft skill, and resilience training.

It will be held from August 5 through the 8.

Throughout the year the 50 students will take part in community service projects, community youth programs, college tours, and micro-grant opportunities. The young boys will be trained in advocacy and Dr. King’s 6 steps of non-violent direct action so they can begin to create positive change in their neighborhoods, according to the news release.

Organizers said that recruitment is underway, 30 parents have already registered and 20 spots are left.

Parents that would like to register and learn more click here.