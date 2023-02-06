UB Young Americans for Freedom sues UB

UB's Student Government recently changed the rules governing campus organizations, which led to YAF being kicked out.

Example video title will go here for this video

AMHERST, N.Y. — UB's Young Americans for Freedom announced Friday, it's suing the school's student government after their group was kicked off of campus.

Hundreds protested back in March when YAF brought conservative speaker Michael Knowles to campus.

Since then, UB's Student Government changed the rules governing campus organizations, which led to YAF being kicked out. The group wants the policy repealed and filed suit yesterday in federal court.

YAF's lawyer Caleb Dalton tells 2 On Your Side, "What the university does teaches the value of free speech and these students are going to be the lawmakers, the policy makers the businessmen and women of tomorrow. And if they are taught that you can restrict through the force of government your ability to associate together, freedom in the future will be denied."

WGRZ reached out to UB for a statement and was told the university does not comment on pending litigation.

UB does say "The Student Association (SA) is one of seven independent student governments at the University at Buffalo. SA is a separate, self-governing non-profit organization, led by elected student leaders who serve and represent undergraduate students at the university. Elected student leaders develop and establish SA policies independent of the university.

UB’s Division of Student Life is aware of SA’s new club recognition policy and its impact on clubs in the hobby, international, POC and special interest councils. The Office of Student Engagement is available to meet with impacted clubs to explore alternative recognizing agent opportunities that may help maintain the benefits of university-wide recognition, including the ability to reserve space on campus, table, fundraise and hold a university financial account.