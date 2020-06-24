Jacobs declares victory in US Congressional 27th District special election and Republican primary, votes still being counted

Whoever wins the seat will represent the 27th District until November.

ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. — While the votes are still being counted, Chris Jacobs has declared victory in the U.S. Congressional 27th-District special election and Republican primary.

With 29 percent of the precincts reporting, Chris Jacobs (R) has the lead in votes over Nate McMurray (D) for the US Congressional 27th-District special election.

In the US House District 27 Republican primary, Jacobs has a big lead over Beth Parlato and Stefan Mychajliw with 83 percent of the precincts reporting.

Mychajliw says he contacted Jacobs to congratulate him.

However, McMurray said in a statement that the race is not over.

The seat was vacated when former congressman, and now convicted felon, Chris Collins pleaded guilty to insider trading last year. Former Grand Island Town Supervisor Nate McMurray and State Senator Chris Jacobs are both running to fill the former congressman's fourth term.

