'X' gender marker available for New York driver's licenses, ID cards

'X' is now available as a gender marker on a driver's license, learner permit, or non-driver ID card at all New York Department of Motor Vehicle offices.

NEW YORK — New Yorkers now have the option to choose "female," "male" or "X" as their sex on a driver's license, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Friday.

In accordance with the state's Gender Recognition Act, which will go into effect on June 24, "X" is now available as a gender marker on a driver's license, learner permit, or non-driver ID card at all New York Department of Motor Vehicle offices.

Under this legislation, transgender and non-binary New Yorkers are provided expanded protections at the DMV. According to the governor's office, the state's Gender Recognition Act also makes it easier for New Yorkers to not only change their names, but to change their sex designation and their birth certificates to reflect their identity.

"As we prepare to celebrate Pride Month in a few days, I am excited to announce this historic change that represents another victory in our fight to help ensure equality and respect for the LGBTQ+ community," Governor Hochul said.

"Every person, regardless of their gender identity or expression, deserves to have an identity document that reflects who they are. My administration remains committed to ensuring that New York is a place of value, love and belonging for members of the LGBTQ+ community."

The governor's office also notes that starting this summer any customers who would like to change their gender designation on their existing ID do not have to visit a DMV office. Starting in July, New Yorkers will be able to change their gender designation online.

Division of Human Rights Commissioner Maria Imperial said, "We applaud our state's important action to ensure that these essential ID documents accurately reflect and affirm who we are. We will continue working to advance dignity and eliminate discrimination against transgender and non-binary people in New York State."