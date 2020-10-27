WYRK's Clay and Company wins 'Medium Market Personality of the Year' from CMA Awards

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A local radio broadcast has received national recognition from the Country Music Association.
WYRK's "Clay & Company" has won the award for Medium Market Personality of the Year at the 54th annual CMA Awards.
WYRK's Clay Moden made the announcement on social media Tuesday morning saying, "Absolutely humbled that #ClayandCompany has been awarded a @CountryMusic Award!!"
Clay Moden hosts the show along side Val Townsend and Rob Banks every weekday morning on 106.5.
Banks also took social media Tuesday expressing his emotions on the honor, adding that country music superstar Luke Combs called the show to give them the news.
The morning show broadcast was up against programs from Bakersfield, California, Akron, Ohio, and Omaha, Nebraska.
Congratulations, "Clay & Company"!