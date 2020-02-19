BUFFALO, N.Y. — It's music to the ears of local country music fans. Clay & Company, the morning show team at WYRK radio, has been named the medium market winner of the On-Air Personality award by the Academy of Country Music.

The Radio Award winners were announced Wednesday. The recipients will be honored at the annual ACM Awards Reception April 4 in Las Vegas the day before the 55th annual ACM Awards live telecast.

"Congratulations to all the winners of the 55th ACM Radio Awards," said Damon Whiteside, CEO of the Academy of Country Music. "Country radio continues to be one of the largest connectors between fans, artists and songwriters and this recognition is well-deserved for all of these radio innovators that keep our genre strong. We are honored to celebrate you."

WYRK's morning show team includes Clay Moden, Val Townsend and Rob Banks.

