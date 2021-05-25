Wyoming County scheduling vaccine appointments for homebound residents

The one shot Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine will be administered.

WYOMING COUNTY, N.Y. — Any Wyoming County residents who are looking to get the COVID-19 vaccine, but are unable to make it to a vaccination site now have another option.

Wyoming County announced Tuesday that any residents who are unable to leave their homes due to illness, disability, age or transportation issues can now call NY Connects Wyoming County and be placed on the "homebound roster."

All you have to do is call 786-8833 to be added to the roster. From there, Wyoming County says a nurse will contact you and schedule a time to come to your house. Wyoming County also notes that vaccines can also be administered to family members and/or caregivers.