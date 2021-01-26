Wyoming County offering free COVID-19 rapid testing Wednesday

The testing clinic will take place at the Wyoming County Highway Department. Appointments are required.

WYOMING COUNTY, N.Y. — The Wyoming County Health Department will be hosting another COVID-19 rapid testing clinic on Wednesday.

The testing clinic will take place at the Wyoming County Highway Department located at 4328 State Route 19 in Silver Springs, NY. The free rapid testing clinic will go from 9 a.m. to noon.

Anyone looking to get tested on Wednesday must make an appointment.

Appointments can be made online here or by calling the Wyoming County Response Line, 786-8911. The response line is accessible on weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.