Wyoming County offering free COVID-19 rapid testing Wednesday

WYOMING COUNTY, N.Y. — The Wyoming County Health Department will be hosting another COVID-19 rapid testing clinic on Wednesday.
The testing clinic will take place at the Wyoming County Highway Department located at 4328 State Route 19 in Silver Springs, NY. The free rapid testing clinic will go from 9 a.m. to noon.
Anyone looking to get tested on Wednesday must make an appointment.
Appointments can be made online here or by calling the Wyoming County Response Line, 786-8911. The response line is accessible on weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Those who plan on getting tested are asked to arrive to the testing site within a few minutes of your appointment time. The testing site is drive through only, so individuals should remain in their cars at all times. It's also advised that you bring a sign with your name on it.