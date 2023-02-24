Wyoming County man sentenced to 20 years in prison for domestic violence shooting

The sentence stems from an incident on May 16, 2022.

WYOMING COUNTY, N.Y. — A Wyoming County man was sentenced to 20 years in prison and five years of post-release supervision in connection with a domestic violence shooting that happened in May 2022.

Judge Michael M. Mohun handed down the sentence to Jared Wrazen, 30, of Java, nearly three months after he pleaded guilty to first-degree assault. During the plea, Wrazen admitted to being a second felony offender, convicted of his second violent felony offense. He was on parole for a prior assault conviction.

The victim was shot in the abdomen and then taken by Mercy Flight to Erie County Medical Center on May 16, 2022.

"The defendant in this case has a long history of violent domestic violence along with the abuse of drugs and/or alcohol. In this case he destroyed yet another family by traumatizing the 29 year old victim, her 4 year old son as well as causing the death of her unborn child," said Wyoming County District Attorney Donald O’Geen.

O'Geen went on to say, "The victim in this case was courageous in the face of death as the defendant threatened to kill her and her unborn child. She was able to call 911 and have the events recorded as the defendant continued to threaten and ultimately shoot the victim. It is recordings like this that truly highlight how traumatic and violent domestic violence can be. If it were not for quick thinking of the victim, the excellent and quick response of Wyoming County Deputy Sheriff Chance Sampson, Arcade Police Officer Katherine Turnbull and members of EMS and Mercy Flight the outcome could have been even worse."

Wrazen's mother, Carolyn Wrazen, was also charged separately for being in possession of a gun that was not on her pistol permit.