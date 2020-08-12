Wyoming County man pleads guilty to sex charges involving children

Faron Szymanski, 36, of Warsaw, pleaded guilty Wednesday in Wyoming County Court to two counts of course sexual conduct against a child.

WARSAW, N.Y. — A Wyoming County man will spend the next six years in prison for admitting to sex charges involving two children under the age of 13.

Faron Szymanski, 36, of Warsaw, pleaded guilty Wednesday in Wyoming County Court to two counts of course sexual conduct against a child in the second degree, both class D felonies.

Szymanski was indicted for engaging in two or more acts of sexual conduct with the victims. He will be held without bail until Judge Michael Mohun sentences him in January.

Judge Mohun also continued an order of protection on behalf of both victims. Once out of prison, Szymanski will face ten years of post-release supervision and have to register as a sex offender.