Wyoming County man dies following tractor accident

The sheriff's office says the incident was reported just before 12:30 p.m. at a residence on Route 19A in the Town of Castile.

WYOMING COUNTY, N.Y. — A Wyoming County man died Saturday after a tractor overturned and pinned him underneath, according to the Wyoming County Sheriff's Office.

When first responders arrived at the scene Walter Pilc, 73, was pinned underneath an overturned tractor. The sheriff's office says Pilc was operating his residential compact tractor along the edge of a soybean field directly behind his residence when it overturned.

Pilc was found by a family member.