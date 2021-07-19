Wyoming County man admits to trying to have sex with an 11-year-old girl

Daniel Hays, 42, of Bliss, pleaded guilty to attempted receipt of child pornography Monday in US District Court in Buffalo.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Wyoming County man has admitted to sexually explicit conduct and attempting to have sex with an 11-year-old girl.

The US Attorney's office says Daniel Hays, 42, of Bliss, thought he was talking with the child, but in reality he was in communication with an undercover New York State Police investigator.

On May 11, Hays allegedly traveled two hours from Bliss to the victim's home with the intention of having sex with the child. He was arrested when he arrived at the meeting place and the US Attorney's Office said he had with him candy he bought as a gift for the child.