Wyoming County leaders, Senator Schumer call for rail safety measures

Schumer held a press conference in Attica on Friday to push for the bi-partisan Railway Safety Act of 2023.

ATTICA, N.Y. — Over the years, Wyoming County has seen its share of train derailments.

Friday morning, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Wyoming County leaders stood in front of the Norfolk Southern line in Attica to push for new federal laws to make it safer for people who live near those train tracks.

In 2018, a train carrying cars to the Albany-area derailed in Attica. One of the engines caught fire, and Norfolk Southern decided to let the fire burn itself out telling us it was the safest way to handle the situation. It involved diesel fuel.

Two crew members were hurt. And, some of the rail cars went flying 50 to 75 feet over an embankment. Some of the cars the train was carrying ended up in trees.

Friday, Senator Chuck Schumer met with Wyoming County leaders in Attica where that train derailed five years ago to talk about a Senate bill that would create new rail safety protocols.

"Every day, train cars pass through Wyoming County that should they become involved in an incident can pose a significant health, safety, and environmental risk to the community. The 2018 train derailment just to the east of us highlighted some of the logistical challenges faced by first responders in responding to these incidents," said Brian Meyers, Director of Fire and Emergency Management for Wyoming County.

The bi-partisan Railway Safety Act of 2023 proposes several measures including charging railroads a $1 million annual fee to help pay for training for local first responders. It would also require rail carriers to submit emergency response plans and provide advance notice to state emergency response officials to let them know what materials trains are carrying.

"The rail lines in Wyoming County pass through our county villages, pass through our county hospital, the two state correctional facilities, and schools. Each of these populations would pose a significant logistical concern should we need to evacuate those students, residents, or populations," Meyers said.

The bill also proposes a federal mandate requiring a two-person crew on every train.

And, rail carriers would face increased fines if they break the law.

"When this law passes, they will have to do what we say because the Federal Railroad Administration has power to do that. So when we say there have to be two people on every train, every large freight train, they'll have to do it," Schumer said.