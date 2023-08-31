Wyoming County car crash leaves 8 people hurt

Two people were taken by Mercy Flight to Erie County Medical Center, according to first responders at the scene.

WARSAW, N.Y. — Eight people were injured in a car crash Thursday night in Wyoming County.

The crash happened around 6 p.m. at Route 238 and Route 20A, west of the Town of Warsaw. Two people were taken by Mercy Flight to Erie County Medical Center, according to first responders at the scene.

"A lot of neck and back pain. A couple were not restrained. Reported one was ejected and sustained a leg injury. A variety of things," said Deanna Wilcox, the Warsaw Fire Department chief.

Wilcox said three people had serious injuries. There was no immediate word on their conditions late Thursday night.