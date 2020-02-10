Wyoming County hosting online shopping extravaganza in place of art show

The county is unable to host the Letchworth Arts & Crafts Show & Sale for the first time in 45 years because of COVID-19.

WYOMING COUNTY, N.Y. — For the first time in 45 years, a Wyoming County art show won't be able to take place because of COVID-19 concerns.

In place of the Letchworth Arts & Crafts Show & Sale, the county is hosting an online shopping extravaganza during Columbus Day Weekend. The event, taking place October 10-12, will have over 90 online shops to browse. The goal for the virtual shopping spree is to bring the arts show into people's homes.

"It was important to offer an opportunity for both the artisans to leverage some income on the special weekend and the public to lend their financial support by participating in this alternative annual fall, fun shopping event," said Executive Director Jacqueline Swaby.

The County's Arts Council is encouraging people to plan virtual shopping parties with the goal to make this the largest online shopping event ever.