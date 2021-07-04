Wyoming County hosting COVID-19 vaccine clinic Thursday

The Moderna COVID-19 vaccination clinic will be open to New Yorkers who are 18-years-old or older.

WYOMING COUNTY, N.Y. — New York State reached universal vaccine eligibility on Tuesday, allowing New Yorkers 16-years-old and older to sign up to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

To accommodate those who are newly eligible, Wyoming County announced Tuesday that it will be holding another COVID-19 vaccine clinic this week.

The Moderna COVID-19 vaccination clinic will be open to New Yorkers who are 18-years-old or older. It will be held at the Wyoming County Highway Department on Thursday, April 8 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Appointments are required. As of 7:30 a.m. Wednesday, 330 appointments were available for the clinic.

Those who wish to attend the clinic can register online by clicking here.