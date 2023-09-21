Man dies in Wyoming County motorcycle crash

Passing motorists and first responders rendered first aid at the scene, where the 25-year-old man was declared dead.

Example video title will go here for this video

COVINGTON, N.Y. — A 25-year-old man riding a motorcycle died Wednesday afternoon in Wyoming County.

The crash happened before 4 p.m. at the intersection of State Route 63 and Court Road in the Town of Covington. Nicolas T. Stutes of Retsof was declared dead at the scene.

Stutes was traveling northwest on a 2013 Triumph motorcycle on State Route 63.

"Stutes maneuvered into the oncoming lane and was passing a long line of vehicles at a high rate of speed," the Wyoming County Sheriff's Office said in statement. "Within the line of vehicles was a 2018 Chevrolet Equinox, which was engaged in making a left turn onto Court Road."

Stutes' motorcycle struck the back left corner of a Chevrolet Equinox that was making a left turn onto Court Road. Stutes was thrown from the motorcycle and landed on the road. The impact sent the Equinox off the road and into a utility pole.

Passing motorists and first responders rendered first aid at the scene, where Stutes was declared dead. No injuries were reported by people in the Equinox.

**