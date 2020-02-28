WYOMING COUNTY, N.Y. — A single mother of four children is being remembered for her kind heart and service to others.

The Wyoming County Sheriff's Office said 38-year-old Renee Morris died Tuesday after her car collided with a tractor-trailer on Route 39 near East Lake Road in the Town of Castile.

“Going back to school is going to be very hard without her sitting next to me," Amanda Linderman said.

Morris and Linderman attended nursing school together at Genesee Community College. They were in their final semester and were 80 days away from graduation.

“She helped me get through so many hard days. It’s not easy being a mom in a nursing program, and she knew exactly how that felt,” Linderman said.

Morris was also a mother to four young daughters. Two of her daughters were in the car during the accident and are recovering.

WGRZ

"It was really foggy out. She left clinical and she went to go pick her daughters up from school, she was driving home. From what I know, a semi-truck pulled out unknowingly and pulled out in front of her," Linderman said.

In order to help her four daughters, Linderman set up a GoFundMe account. Within 24 hours the account raised more than $17,000. The community is also hosting a T-shirt fundraiser to support them.

"It’s just been overwhelming. I have no idea. It was the Lord's doing, that’s all it was. I have had messages nonstop from people I don’t know, some who have never met her," Linderman said. "She was just a light to everybody who knew her."

RELATED: Mother of four killed in Wyoming County accident

RELATED: Sinclairville Elementary School student killed in crash

RELATED: Seven-year-old dies after a crash in Pomfret