Wyoming County Community Health System announces unexpected passing of its CEO

In a release, WCCHS announced the 'sudden and untimely passing' of Joseph McTernan after a brief illness.

WARSAW, N.Y. — The Wyoming County Community Health System (WCCHS) is mourning the loss of its CEO.

In a release, WCCHS announced 'the sudden and untimely passing' of Joseph McTernan after a brief illness.

WCCHS issued a statement Tuesday saying in part, "Joe’s contributions to our health system over these past years has been invaluable and his leadership and his focus on our patients and community will be greatly missed. Joe’s leadership vision provided a firm and guiding hand with an unwavering commitment to staff and patient safety throughout the COVID-19 pandemic health crisis."

The organization asks the public to please keep McTernan and his family in their thoughts and prayers.