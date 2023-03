The show is Monday, July 10 at 7:30 p.m.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — If you're a fan of WWE, mark your calendars. Monday Night RAW is making a stop in the Queen City later this summer.

The show is coming to the KeyBank Center on Monday, July 10 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets go on sale Friday, April 7.

Fans can expect to see Cody Rhodes, Bianca Belair, Seth "Freakin" Rollins, Kevin Owens, Becky Lynch, and more.