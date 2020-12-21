WUFO 'Eye on History' radio show host Eva Doyle signs off

Doyle says she will continue to teach everyone about the value of celebrating African and African American history.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Retired school teacher and local historian Eva Doyle, or shall we say Dr. Eva Doyle, has hosted the "Eye on History" radio show for many years on WUFO radio. Saturday, after 339 shows, she signed off.

Even Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown stopped by to congratulate her with roses. Brown posted a statement on his Facebook page saying in part, "She has provided valuable information about the history of Buffalo to listeners for many years. Please join me in congratulating Mrs. Doyle and thanking her for being such an amazing asset to our City!"