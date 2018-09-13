BUFFALO, N.Y. -- Buffalo Police say a wrong way driver was killed in an overnight accident on the 33 that also injured three others.

The accident happened around 2:00 a.m. in the outbound lanes of the 33 between Bailey and Eggert.

According to police, the vehicle traveling the wrong way struck another vehicle causing both to catch fire.

Road crews were nearby doing overnight construction on the 33 and began helping the two drivers. As they were assisting, a third vehicle struck two of the workers.

Police say the driver of the wrong way vehicle, a female believed to be in her late 20's, died at the scene.

The other driver and the two construction workers were all treated at ECMC for non-life threatening injuries.

The accident is still under investigation.

