Wrong-way driver dies in I-86 crash in Town of Ellicott

ELLICOTT, N.Y. — A person driving the wrong way on I-86 in the Town of Ellicott died on Saturday evening.

New York State Police said the crash happened around 6 p.m. That's when a vehicle traveling east in the westbound lane struck another vehicle.

The wrong-way driver was killed in the crash. The two people in the vehicle that was struck were seriously hurt, but their injuries were not considered to be life-threatening, according to a state police spokesperson.

The interstate was closed in both directions between Strunk Road and Route 60, which are exits 11 and 12.

Eastbound I-86 was reopened around 7:45 p.m. Saturday, according to NITTEC. The westbound lanes remained closed at that time.