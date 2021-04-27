Wrong way driver charged with DWI

The Erie County Sheriff's office got a complaint shortly after 12:30 AM that someone was driving south on the northbound 219 in the Town of Concord.

CONCORD, N.Y. — A 27-year old Kenmore woman is facing DWI and other charges after an overnight incident on the Rt. 219 in the Town of Concord.

The Erie County Sheriff's office says they got a complaint shortly after 12:30 AM that a vehicle was heading south in the northbound lanes.

A deputy was sent from Main Street in Springville to try and intercept the vehicle. He spotted the vehicle and turned on his overhead lights, but the driver failed to stop. The deputy then turned around the followed the vehicle and maneuvered to get the vehicle to stop about two miles later.

Deputies say driver, Alyssa Fetes, failed multiple roadside sobriety tests and registered a BAC of more than twice over the legal limit.

In addition to the DWI, she's charged with aggravated DWI, reckless driving, driving in the wrong direction and improper entrance to a controlled highway.